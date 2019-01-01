About this product
Very resinous with a highly recognizable sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma, known to Train Wreck aficionados. Uplifting and euphoric. Many users claim Silver Train has a very noticeable arousal effect.
Silver Train is a hybrid of two very well-known and popular strains, Super Silver Haze and Trainwreck, that produces very resinous flowers and a sweet-spicy aroma that is similar to that of Trainwreck. Typical of many sativa-dominant strains, expect a high that is uplifting and euphoric.