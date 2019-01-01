 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Silver Train

by Oregon Cannabis Authority

About this product

Very resinous with a highly recognizable sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma, known to Train Wreck aficionados. Uplifting and euphoric. Many users claim Silver Train has a very noticeable arousal effect.

Silver Train is a hybrid of two very well-known and popular strains, Super Silver Haze and Trainwreck, that produces very resinous flowers and a sweet-spicy aroma that is similar to that of Trainwreck. Typical of many sativa-dominant strains, expect a high that is uplifting and euphoric.  

About this brand

We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.