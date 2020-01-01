Auto CBG Seedless
by Oregon CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
*Oregon Tilth Organic Certified* By far the biggest production gains we’ve seen in our triploid conversion projects are evident in this autoflower CBG producer. With average flower yield increases of over 100% (around 150 grams in the original to almost 400 grams in the triploid), this fast finisher is an excellent choice for early season biomass production. As with all autoflower genetics, they can be tricky to grow and not recommended for novice farmers. On the plus side – no more crawling through fields looking for males or hermaphrodites. • Soil emergence to maturity in around 90 days • Rapid and vigorous grower capable of producing average yields of 400 grams of flower per plant • Total THC compliant on the day of harvest
About this brand
Oregon CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.