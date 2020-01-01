Hawaiian Haze
by Oregon CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
(DC Haze “CC” x ERB) Visitors to our field trials gravitated towards this plant in particular and reminisced about the truly special flavors that emanate from imported Hawaiian flowers (beta-carypholene and humulene are key secondary and tertiary terpenes). Hawaiian Haze brings farmers a unique opportunity to grow equatorially-inspired, long season flavors at any latitude and to do so with large yielding, modern hybrid flower structure. • Excellent field ready strain for biomass as well as fresh cut flowers • Unique terpene profile that oozes tropical funk • Large medium density buds
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.