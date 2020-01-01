 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Seeds
  Hawaiian Haze
Sativa

Hawaiian Haze

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Hawaiian Haze

About this product

(DC Haze “CC” x ERB) Visitors to our field trials gravitated towards this plant in particular and reminisced about the truly special flavors that emanate from imported Hawaiian flowers (beta-carypholene and humulene are key secondary and tertiary terpenes). Hawaiian Haze brings farmers a unique opportunity to grow equatorially-inspired, long season flavors at any latitude and to do so with large yielding, modern hybrid flower structure. • Excellent field ready strain for biomass as well as fresh cut flowers • Unique terpene profile that oozes tropical funk • Large medium density buds

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

About this brand

Oregon CBD Logo
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.