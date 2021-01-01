 Loading…

Pine Walker Seedless

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Pine Walker Seedless

About this product

Take a walk in the pines with Pine Walker Seedless, the highest varin-content hemp variety on the market. We crossed our heralded “Special Sauce” production mother with a high varin content type I variety, then went to work inbreeding, testing, and refining until growth habits, flavor, and--most importantly--ultra-high CBDV content were all locked in. Then we converted the subsequent plant into a tetraploid by doubling its genome (non-GMO). The result is a plant that will make your eyes water with joy from its pungent pine tar flavor profile. When combined with our VERB pollen donor, expect seedless triploid hybrids with unrivaled CBDV content--fully legal for international sales--and a nose of pine, cream, and berries. Extremely limited release in 2021. • 40%-55% of the total cannabinoid fraction is high value CBDV • Fully compliant at day of harvest for total THC • Pleasantly powerful aromas of pine, cream, and berries • Extremely limited release

About this brand

Oregon CBD Logo
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids. INDUSTRY FIRSTS • First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016) • First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016) • First pure CBG line in N. America (2017) • First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017) • First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018) • First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018) • First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019) • First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019) • First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019) • First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020) • First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020) • First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020) From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.

