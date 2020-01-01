Sour Hawaiian Haze
About this product
One of our most exciting new offerings for 2021, this combo combines tropical goodness with the gassy funk of our new and improved GG*4 pollinator. The terps are the real deal in this hybrid making adding appeal to the already smokeable hit, Hawaiian Haze. A vigorous grower and a solid producer. • Brand new flavors for the smokeable market • Exotic tropical aromas with ample undertones of fuel • Excellent bag appeal with brilliant green flowers
About this brand
Oregon CBD
