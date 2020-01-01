Sour Lifter
by Oregon CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
Offspring of our new and highly improved GG*4 conversion paired with our SH50 mother offer substantial yields of smokeable flower and biomass. Its pungent aroma hits first with sweetness followed by a strong sour diesel finish. • A heavy producer of both flower and cannabinoids • Improved structure and flower density from previous sour lines • Fruity and sweet with sour beta-caryophyllene-fueled undertones
About this brand
Oregon CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.