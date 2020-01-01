 Loading…

Sour Lifter

by Oregon CBD

Sour Lifter

About this product

Offspring of our new and highly improved GG*4 conversion paired with our SH50 mother offer substantial yields of smokeable flower and biomass. Its pungent aroma hits first with sweetness followed by a strong sour diesel finish. • A heavy producer of both flower and cannabinoids • Improved structure and flower density from previous sour lines • Fruity and sweet with sour beta-caryophyllene-fueled undertones

About this brand

Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.

