  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Sour Space Candy
Hybrid

Sour Space Candy

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Sour Space Candy

About this product

(Sour Tsunami x ERB) The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami cut used in this cross has the strongest stalk of any plant we have grown and sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel/Chem/OG lines. Outcrossing this variety to our ERB line yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during their adventures, this would be the one! Stock is very limited on this variety! • Rock Hard, golf-ball sized flowers that stay intact in trim machines • An excellent choice for cut flower with “Kush” like fragrances • A huge producer, ideal for drier climates

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

Oregon CBD Logo
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.