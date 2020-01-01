Sour Space Candy
by Oregon CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
(Sour Tsunami x ERB) The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami cut used in this cross has the strongest stalk of any plant we have grown and sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel/Chem/OG lines. Outcrossing this variety to our ERB line yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during their adventures, this would be the one! Stock is very limited on this variety! • Rock Hard, golf-ball sized flowers that stay intact in trim machines • An excellent choice for cut flower with “Kush” like fragrances • A huge producer, ideal for drier climates
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.