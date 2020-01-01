Sour Suver Haze
by Oregon CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
A farm favorite, this potent and improved flower producer is reintroduced with a newly selected and stronger parent. It's intoxicating aromas of sour apple and a side of funk are hard to keep contained. With Suver 8's mold and mildew resistance in its lineage this is a forgiving and reliable offering for both trimmed flower and biomass. • Potent CBD producer with a reliable resistant background • Lime green buds with big appeal on the smokable market • Sour apple twisted with even more terpene-loaded funk than the original
About this brand
Oregon CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.