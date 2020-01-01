Sour Suver Haze Seedless
by Oregon CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
One of our in-house favorites, this triploid features our improved for 2021 GG*4 pollinator. Suver 8’s sweet smells shine through in a delicious yet still oh so sour offering. This genetic boasts similar mold and mildew resistance as the original but with elevated olfactory compound production, improved density, structure, and in seedless flower form. • Potent CBD producer with a huge appeal on the smokable market • Excellent mold and mildew resistance • Sour apple twisted with even more terpene-loaded funk than the original
About this brand
Oregon CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.