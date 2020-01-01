Stem Cell CBG Seedless
About this product
*Oregon Tilth Organic Certified* This vigorous growing and heavy producing variety has shown flower increases of over 30% in triploid form, along with cannabinoid increases of almost 20%. While not celebrated for its terpene profile, flowers are large, lime green, and crystal covered. Ideal for biomass producers looking to get the most out of their fields – without getting seeded. • Our highest flower producing CBG plants • Excellent field ready structure • Drier trichomes less damaging for mechanical harvest
About this brand
Oregon CBD
