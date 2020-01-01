Super Sour Space Candy
About this product
Description: Armed with a new and bulked up GG*4 pollinator in its lineage, SSSC is an extra sour twist on an already sour flower. Bigger and better structure than the previous and an all out great performer and producer in our trials. With a beta-caryphylene fueled terpene profile the nose hits hard and its flowers offer excellent bag appeal. • Improved flower structure and density • Strong sour aroma with some gassy funk • Vigorous grower and an excellent producer.
About this brand
Oregon CBD
