Super Sour Space Candy

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Super Sour Space Candy

About this product

Description: Armed with a new and bulked up GG*4 pollinator in its lineage, SSSC is an extra sour twist on an already sour flower. Bigger and better structure than the previous and an all out great performer and producer in our trials. With a beta-caryphylene fueled terpene profile the nose hits hard and its flowers offer excellent bag appeal. • Improved flower structure and density • Strong sour aroma with some gassy funk • Vigorous grower and an excellent producer.

About this brand

Oregon CBD Logo
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.

