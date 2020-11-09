 Loading…

Hybrid

Suver Haze

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Suver Haze

About this product

(Suver #8 x ERB) Suver Haze is a very special variety that performed well from Oregon to South Carolina in her inaugural year. Our first R&D facility was located along Suver Road, in the former epicenter of Oregon grass seed development. The area has a rich farming and social history and we offer this as our contribution to the legend. This strain continues to impress us with her structure, strength, stank, and cannabinoid content. • Excels in moist climates and exhibits strong resistance to botrytis • Our highest ever recorded CBD content producer at 25% • Exotic sour apple flavor created by farnsene and beta-caryophyllene terpene content

About this strain

Suver Haze

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

About this brand

Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.