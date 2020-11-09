Suver Haze
About this product
(Suver #8 x ERB) Suver Haze is a very special variety that performed well from Oregon to South Carolina in her inaugural year. Our first R&D facility was located along Suver Road, in the former epicenter of Oregon grass seed development. The area has a rich farming and social history and we offer this as our contribution to the legend. This strain continues to impress us with her structure, strength, stank, and cannabinoid content. • Excels in moist climates and exhibits strong resistance to botrytis • Our highest ever recorded CBD content producer at 25% • Exotic sour apple flavor created by farnsene and beta-caryophyllene terpene content
About this strain
Suver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.