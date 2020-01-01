Suver Haze Seedless
About this product
The legacy lives on in triploid form for one of our most award-winning and reliable varieties. Growers are rewarded with solid yields, exotic aromas, and beautiful bag appeal – from a seed-free plant proven to have the highest resistance to molds and mildews in our lineup. • Excels in moist climates and exhibits strong resistance to botrytis • A known high-CBD producer, with specimens reaching up to 25% • Exotic sour apple flavor created by farnsene and beta-caryophyllene terpene content
About this brand
Oregon CBD
