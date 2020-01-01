 Loading…

Suver Haze Seedless

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Suver Haze Seedless

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The legacy lives on in triploid form for one of our most award-winning and reliable varieties. Growers are rewarded with solid yields, exotic aromas, and beautiful bag appeal – from a seed-free plant proven to have the highest resistance to molds and mildews in our lineup. • Excels in moist climates and exhibits strong resistance to botrytis • A known high-CBD producer, with specimens reaching up to 25% • Exotic sour apple flavor created by farnsene and beta-caryophyllene terpene content

About this brand

Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.

