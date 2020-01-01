White CBG Seedless
About this product
*Oregon Tilth Organic Certified* Already revered for its large dense flowers and gorgeous bag appeal, White CBG’s triploid counterpart exhibits a stronger, more diesel-filled nose and bumped-up yields. With added essential oil production, its seedless frosted white and compliant flowers also gain more stickiness than the original. • Heavy producer of show stopping A grade flower • Our highest testing CBG flower, but will still remain below 0.3 Total THC • Large colas but a plant better suited for drier climates
About this brand
Oregon CBD
