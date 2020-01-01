Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
OG fire solventless rosin is now packed into our all new quartz cell vape cartridges with cotton wicking system- versus the stainless steel wicking system. We realized that even though cotton isn’t ideal in a vape cart, it does prevent leaking. This will ensure the same great flavor, but without the chance of a leaky cart. We haven’t given up on getting rid of the cotton, and we are just going to go even harder at solving the problem. We expect by 2020 to have a fully dialed in and leakproof cottonless wicking system compatable with our Q-cells.
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.