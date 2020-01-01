Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
OG fire solventless rosin is now packed into our all new quartz cell vape cartridges with cotton wicking system- versus the stainless steel wicking system. We realized that even though cotton isn’t ideal in a vape cart, it does prevent leaking. This will ensure the same great flavor, but without the chance of a leaky cart. We haven’t given up on getting rid of the cotton, and we are just going to go even harder at solving the problem. We expect by 2020 to have a fully dialed in and leakproof cottonless wicking system compatable with our Q-cells.
Be the first to review this product.
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.