 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Jack Herer Diamonds 1g

Jack Herer Diamonds 1g

by OG Cannabis

Write a review
OG Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Jack Herer Diamonds 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Jack Herer Diamonds 1g by OG Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

OG Cannabis Logo
Quality Drives every decision we make. that intention is at the heart of every step of every process we engage in at OG. Every unit we produce is hand packaged, hand grown, hand delivered, and hand extracted by an artisan professional hash maker, someone that has made this a career of making hash, someone who lives to make hash. A hash maker must be trained for a minimum of 10,000 hours before they are even able to make hash without an OG hash maker at their side. At every step of our processes we take to produce a given product, someone is sitting there thinking about every detail in order to ensure you are getting the best product. We take our cannabis seriously, making quality cannabis products and sharing them with our friends is the root of what drives OG, we want to make products that we actually want to smoke. With so many people jumping into cannabis to sell products they don't actually consume, why not treat yourself to the head stash of someone who grew up in the cannabis world and just wants to produce products they like to share with you, why settle for anything less than what you deserve. OG has been producing the highest quality cannabis products legally in Oregon for 10+ years (even a while before it was technically legal), our products are all resulting from our natural, organic, hydroponic flower where we call on our constantly growing collection of the rarest and finest genetics available worldwide in order to constantly strive for the next best thing. Progress, the enjoyment our friends receive from some good weed and the pursuit of a constantly higher and higher level of quality, thats what drives our team.