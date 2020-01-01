Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.125 ounces
$60.00
Pickup 52.7 miles away
OG fire solventless rosin is now packed into our all new quartz cell vape cartridges with cotton wicking system- versus the stainless steel wicking system. We realized that even though cotton isn’t ideal in a vape cart, it does prevent leaking. This will ensure the same great flavor, but without the chance of a leaky cart. We haven’t given up on getting rid of the cotton, and we are just going to go even harder at solving the problem. We expect by 2020 to have a fully dialed in and leakproof cottonless wicking system compatable with our Q-cells.
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.