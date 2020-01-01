 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maui Waui #6 Hash Rosin Cartridge 1g

by OG Cannabis

OG fire solventless rosin is now packed into our all new quartz cell vape cartridges with cotton wicking system- versus the stainless steel wicking system. We realized that even though cotton isn’t ideal in a vape cart, it does prevent leaking. This will ensure the same great flavor, but without the chance of a leaky cart. We haven’t given up on getting rid of the cotton, and we are just going to go even harder at solving the problem. We expect by 2020 to have a fully dialed in and leakproof cottonless wicking system compatable with our Q-cells.

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

Quality Drives every decision we make. that intention is at the heart of every step of every process we engage in at OG. Every unit we produce is hand packaged, hand grown, hand delivered, and hand extracted by an artisan professional hash maker, someone that has made this a career of making hash, someone who lives to make hash. A hash maker must be trained for a minimum of 10,000 hours before they are even able to make hash without an OG hash maker at their side. At every step of our processes we take to produce a given product, someone is sitting there thinking about every detail in order to ensure you are getting the best product. We take our cannabis seriously, making quality cannabis products and sharing them with our friends is the root of what drives OG, we want to make products that we actually want to smoke. With so many people jumping into cannabis to sell products they don't actually consume, why not treat yourself to the head stash of someone who grew up in the cannabis world and just wants to produce products they like to share with you, why settle for anything less than what you deserve. OG has been producing the highest quality cannabis products legally in Oregon for 10+ years (even a while before it was technically legal), our products are all resulting from our natural, organic, hydroponic flower where we call on our constantly growing collection of the rarest and finest genetics available worldwide in order to constantly strive for the next best thing. Progress, the enjoyment our friends receive from some good weed and the pursuit of a constantly higher and higher level of quality, thats what drives our team.