  5. CBD Tea from Cherry Wine and Mountain Mango Hemp Flower

CBD Tea from Cherry Wine and Mountain Mango Hemp Flower

by Oregon Grassroot

$10.00MSRP

About this product

We bring to you our organically grown full spectrum hemp tea. Pure hemp grown in Oregon. The tea contains hemp and you simply steep with hot water for a few minutes, but don't forget to include a fatty substance like coconut oil or butter. The oil removes the CBD from the plant and makes it bio-available for our bodies to use. No additional herbs, just pure ground full spectrum hemp. You can also add it to your favorite tea blend or create your new favorite ways to drink tea. This hemp tea is tested for pesticides and cannabinoid potency. We will include the testing with the hemp tea upon delivery to you.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

We are a Hemp Farm in Eastern Oregon using organic growing methods for our CBD flower and Tea