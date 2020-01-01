 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Organically grown CBD flower prerolls

Organically grown CBD flower prerolls

by Oregon Grassroot

Write a review
Oregon Grassroot Cannabis Pre-rolls Organically grown CBD flower prerolls
Oregon Grassroot Cannabis Pre-rolls Organically grown CBD flower prerolls
Oregon Grassroot Cannabis Pre-rolls Organically grown CBD flower prerolls
Oregon Grassroot Cannabis Pre-rolls Organically grown CBD flower prerolls
Oregon Grassroot Cannabis Pre-rolls Organically grown CBD flower prerolls

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

We have blended Mountain Mango and Cherry Wine together to make a very nice mellow effect. We have a terpene profile high in caryophyllene, pinene and myrcene, creating a strong, spicy and woody aroma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Oregon Grassroot Logo
We are a Hemp Farm in Eastern Oregon using organic growing methods for our CBD flower and Tea