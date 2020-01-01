About this product
We have blended Mountain Mango and Cherry Wine together to make a very nice mellow effect. We have a terpene profile high in caryophyllene, pinene and myrcene, creating a strong, spicy and woody aroma.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.