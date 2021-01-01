 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mac 1 by Oregon Greens
Hybrid

Mac 1 by Oregon Greens

by Oregon Greens

Write a review
Oregon Greens Cannabis Flower Mac 1 by Oregon Greens

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Oregon Greens Logo

About this strain

Mac 1

Mac 1
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review