Pineapple Express Pull N Snap 1g

by Oregon Grown Extracts

Oregon Grown Extracts Concentrates Solvent Pineapple Express Pull N Snap 1g

About this product

Pineapple Express Pull N Snap 1g by Oregon Grown Extracts

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Oregon Grown Extracts