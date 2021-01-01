Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hemp Strain: Southern Oregon Sour CBD Hemp Flower Strain Type: Hybrid Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States COA Documentation: Click Here For Southern Oregon Sour CBD Hemp Flower COA Test Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g) Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ Δ8-THC 58.7% 587.0 mg/g THCV <LOQ <LOQ CBDa 14.3% 143.0 mg/g CBGa 0.5% 5.4 mg/g CBG 11.1% 111.0 mg/g
Be the first to review this product.