  5. Strawberry Cough DELTA 8 Infused CBD Hemp Flower

Strawberry Cough DELTA 8 Infused CBD Hemp Flower

by Oregon Hemp Flower

Oregon Hemp Flower Cannabis Flower Strawberry Cough DELTA 8 Infused CBD Hemp Flower

Hemp Strain: Strawberry Cough CBD Hemp Flower Strain Type: Sativa Dominate Delta 9 Content: Federally Legal In All 50 States Delta 8 Content: Sprayed and Coated COA Documentation: Click Here For Strawberry Cough CBD Hemp Flower COA Test Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g) Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ Δ8-THC 22.2% 222.0 mg/g THCV <LOQ <LOQ CBDa 17.6% 176.0 mg/g

Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.

