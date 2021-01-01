 Loading…

UMPQUA CBD Smokable Hemp Flower

by Oregon Hemp Flower

About this product

Hemp Strain: Umpqua Smokable Hemp Flower Strain Type: Hybrid Delta 9 Content: Non-Detectable Less than 0.03% (Legal In All 50 States) Click Here For Umpqua CBD Hemp Flower COA Test Cannabinoids Mass (%) Mass (mg/g) Δ9-THC <LOQ <LOQ Δ8-THC <LOQ <LOQ THCV <LOQ <LOQ CBDa 14.2% 142.0 mg/g

About this brand

Oregon Hemp Flower is a Hemp flower company that grows, and process CBD Hemp Flower into an array of products. Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 THC vape carts, Delta 8 THC Gummies, Delta 8 THC tablets, Delta 8 THC lotions & cremes. We sell direct as well as offer wholesale discounts. Call us direct for more info.

