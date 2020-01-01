 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bettie Page Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Oregon Roots

Oregon Roots Cannabis Flower Bettie Page Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Bettie Page

Bettie Page

Bettie Page, grown by Liberty Reach Farms in Washington, is a perfectly balanced 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain. This high-THC strain provides mellow euphoria that focuses itself in the cerebral space, encouraging energy rather than lethargy. 

About this brand

Recreational producer