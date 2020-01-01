Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Besides its spectacular flavor and aroma, it provides a buzz that you will remember: a blow to the cerebral faculties, followed by the relaxation of every muscle in your body. On a medicinal level, it is used for patients who have problems with insomnia, anxiety and stress, and it's especially useful for muscle conditions such as spasms and pain.
