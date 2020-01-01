 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Strawberry OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
Sativa

Strawberry OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Oregon Roots

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

About this brand

Oregon Roots Logo
Recreational producer

About this strain

Strawberry

Strawberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Originally bred in the Netherlands, Strawberry is a mostly sativa cannabis strain with a pungent fruity scent and uplifting effects. Consumers prone to anxiety choose Strawberry for its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, Strawberry brings physical and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild or severe. Strawberry is grown both indoors and out with a 9 week flowering time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review