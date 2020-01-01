 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubba Berry Diamonds 1g

by Oregrown

Oregrown Concentrates Solvent Bubba Berry Diamonds 1g

About this product

About this strain

Bubba Berry

Bubba Berry

Bubba Berry is a sedating cross of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and DJ Short’s Blueberry. This strain lays into the body, weighing on the limbs and mind with a deep, stoney buzz. The relaxing and calming qualities of this strain lend to meditation and recuperation. Bubba Berry’s aroma is sweet and berry-forward. Its flavor is also fruity and musky with a hint of spice on the finish. Reserve this strain for the end of the day as its heavy physical effects saddle the consumer with nearly insurmountable couchlock and a state of contentment. 

