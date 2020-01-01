 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Crumbled Lime Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Oregrown

Oregrown Cannabis Pre-rolls Crumbled Lime Pre-Roll 0.75g

About this product

About this strain

Crumbled Lime

Crumbled Lime

Bred by Karma Squad, Crumbled Lime crosses Citron Cookies (Jillybean x GSC) with Biker Kush. Famous parents give this strain a unique flavor profile of lime, orange, and sweet flavors, with trichomes covering dense lime-green buds. Crumbled Lime is great for folks who are looking to steer away from OGs but want to keep a high potency and quality.

About this brand

