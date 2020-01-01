 Loading…

  5. High Desert Sour Sage Cured Resin CBD Pax Pod 0.5g
Sativa

High Desert Sour Sage Cured Resin CBD Pax Pod 0.5g

by Oregrown

Oregrown Concentrates Cartridges High Desert Sour Sage Cured Resin CBD Pax Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sage and Sour

Sage and Sour
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.

