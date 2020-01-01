 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. RudeBoi Cured Resin Pax Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

RudeBoi Cured Resin Pax Pod 0.5g

by Oregrown

Oregrown Concentrates Cartridges RudeBoi Cured Resin Pax Pod 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

RudeBoi OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

About this brand

