Hybrid

Animal Cookies

by OreKron (Oregon)

OreKron (Oregon) Cannabis Flower Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

