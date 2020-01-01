 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Black Lotus

by OreKron (Oregon)

About this product

About this strain

Black Lotus

Black Lotus

Black Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a mixture of famous Pacific Northwest seed stock and Bodhi’s own Snow Lotus. This heavy strain has a spicy, earthy flavor and a pungent aroma that calls out to its Afgooey lineage. The addition of ‘87 UW Black Hashplant piles on the physical relaxation and gives the aroma a sweet and spicy kick. This elusive strain leaves a strong sedating buzz in the body, leading consumers toward rest and relaxation. It should be utilized after dark to maximize the sleepy effects central to these potent genetics. 

