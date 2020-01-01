 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Mother of Berries (M.O.B)
Indica

Mother of Berries (M.O.B)

by OreKron (Oregon)

Mother of Berries

Mother of Berries, or M.O.B., is an indica strain from Maine that provides a deeply relaxing experience that transitions well into restful sleep. Carrying the legacy of its Blueberry parent, Mother of Berries lives up to its name with its unmistakable blueberry fragrance. Its chunky buds are wreathed in interweaving hues of purple and green, which are obscured under a dense blanket of crystal trichomes. With effects that are more mellow than jarring, Mother of Berries is suitable for both novice and seasoned consumers alike.

