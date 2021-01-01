 Loading…

Hybrid

Mt. Hood Magic

by OreKron (Oregon)

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.

