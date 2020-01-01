 Loading…

Hybrid

SnowLAnd Wax 1g

by OreKron (Oregon)

About this product

About this strain

SnowLAnd

SnowLAnd
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A limited edition release from DNA Genetics, SnowLAnd is a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.

