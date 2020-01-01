 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Soul Assassin OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by OreKron (Oregon)

OreKron (Oregon) Cannabis Pre-rolls Soul Assassin OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Soul Assassin OG

Soul Assassin OG

Soul Assassin OG is an OG Kush variety bred by the Soul Assassins Crew, a collective of musicians and artists affiliated with the hip hop group Cypress Hill. While the genetics remain unclassified, there have been rumblings through the underground that Lemon Thai is the mistress responsible for influencing OG Kush into its Soul Assassin OG offspring. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that produces smooth, expansive smoke with and aroma of pungent diesel and citrus fumes. Soul Assassin OG evokes sleepy, knockout indica effects that help silence any pain, stress, or tension from a long a day.

