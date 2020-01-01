Chocolate Mint OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.