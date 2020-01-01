 Loading…
  5. Chocolate Fondue Cartridge 1g
Chocolate Fondue Cartridge 1g

by ORGANA BRANDS

About this strain

Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate Fondue, bred by DNA Genetics, is a sativa-dominant cross that balances the uplifting effects of Chocolope with the relaxing effects and unique flavors of Exodus Cheese. The effects of Chocolate Fondue relax the body and calm the mind into a blissful state of consciousness. Its complex bouquet and sweet flavors make this cannabis strain enjoyable day or night.

About this brand

ORGANA BRANDS Logo
We are perennial innovators in the cannabis space committed to the highest standards of quality. We began in 2010 with a founding promise to deliver cannabis extractions that were nothing less than extraordinary. Today, we are guided by the same principle. Bringing together the best minds in the regulated cannabis market, Organa Brands operates the longest-running CO₂ extraction facility in the country– Organa Labs. With Organa Labs oil at the core of our products, we’ve had unprecedented success, becoming the first cannabis house of brands to attain a national footprint. Since our inception, we've sought to satisfy every consumer need by forecasting market trends and responding with new product offerings, always with a focus on innovation. As our scope widens, we hold true to both the promise inherent in Organa Labs oil as well as the Core Values that direct everything we do as a company. These principles reflect the vision that has guided us from the beginning– creating accessible, dependable, and consistent experiences that enrich the lives of our consumers. Organa Brands and its subsidiaries adhere to a rigorous code of standards and ethics. This touches everything we do, from office to assembly to consumer. Meticulous, ongoing training throughout our network of licensees ensures that you get a consistent experience with our products no matter where you are, from Portland, Oregon, to Portland, Maine.