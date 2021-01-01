 Loading…

Bath Bomb: Ginger

by Organic CBD LLC

Bath Bomb: Ginger

$9.00MSRP

About this product

Ingredients: CBD oil, hemp seed oil, bergamot, ginger, citric acid, sodium bicarbonate, cucumber, lime, tamarind, vanilla essential oils. Instructions: Fill bath tub with hot water and add bath bomb; wait till dissolved and enjoy Free legal shipping to all 50 states on orders over $40.

About this brand

We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.

