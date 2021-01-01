CBD Gummies: Dragon Fruit
by Organic CBD LLCWrite a review
$5.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Made out of hemp extract oil, light corn syrup, salt vanilla, pectin, water, dragon fruit flavor, baking soda and citric acid. Comes in a pack of 4, 20 and 100. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and absolutely no THC. The suggested use is of 1-2 gummies every 4-6 hours or as needed. Free legal shipping to all 50 states on all orders over $40.
About this brand
Organic CBD LLC
We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.