  CBD Gummies: Dragon Fruit

CBD Gummies: Dragon Fruit

by Organic CBD LLC

Organic CBD LLC Edibles Candy CBD Gummies: Dragon Fruit

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Made out of hemp extract oil, light corn syrup, salt vanilla, pectin, water, dragon fruit flavor, baking soda and citric acid. Comes in a pack of 4, 20 and 100. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD and absolutely no THC. The suggested use is of 1-2 gummies every 4-6 hours or as needed. Free legal shipping to all 50 states on all orders over $40.

About this brand

We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.

