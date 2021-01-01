 Loading…

CBD Salve: Lavender

by Organic CBD LLC

CBD Salve: Lavender

About this product

Certified Organic by: The USDA and The Vermont Organic Farmers Association Size/Weight: 500mg / 2oz Product Usage: To use Organic CBD Salves, simply rub some on the desired area as needed and let it absorb into skin. If issue persists, simply rub more salve on the affected area to enhance the effects. Ingredients: Organic apricot kernel oils, organic coconut oils, organic beeswax, organic full spectrum CBD oils, organic lavender extracts. Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC Free legal shipping to all 50 states in orders over $40

About this brand

We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.

