Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by Avexia™
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
$65.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Certified Organic by: The USDA and The Vermont Organic Farmers Association Size/Weight: 500mg / 2oz Product Usage: To use Organic CBD Salves, simply rub some on the desired area as needed and let it absorb into skin. If issue persists, simply rub more salve on the affected area to enhance the effects. Ingredients: Organic apricot kernel oils, organic coconut oils, organic beeswax, organic full spectrum CBD oils, organic lavender extracts. Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC Free legal shipping to all 50 states in orders over $40
Be the first to review this product.