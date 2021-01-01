 Loading…

Purple Coolaid CBD Hash

by Organic CBD LLC

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Description: For a fragrant and delectable experience we proudly offer high-end CBD hashish made from our flavorful Purple Coolaid CBD Flower. Enjoy this aromatic and timeless cannabinoid extract that has become an indispensable tool for every CBD-lovers health kit. *Product varies in shape and size to amount purchased. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic CBD LLC flower recognized and approved by The Vermont Organic Farmers Association. Free legal shipping to all 50 states in orders over $40

About this brand

We are proud to grow and sell high CBD Certified Organic buds containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in their flower. Consequently everybody, with or without a medical license, is entitled to try our Certified Organic Flowers with complete peace of mind. We ship legally to all 50 states.

