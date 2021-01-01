CBD Raspberry Gummies 250mg 10-pack
by Wyld CBD
1 piece
$21.99
Pickup 25.9 miles away
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Description: For a fragrant and delectable experience we proudly offer high-end CBD hashish made from our flavorful Purple Coolaid CBD Flower. Enjoy this aromatic and timeless cannabinoid extract that has become an indispensable tool for every CBD-lovers health kit. *Product varies in shape and size to amount purchased. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic CBD LLC flower recognized and approved by The Vermont Organic Farmers Association. Free legal shipping to all 50 states in orders over $40
Be the first to review this product.