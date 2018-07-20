Organic Reset Hemp CBD Oil is made using whole-plant hemp extracts from Organically Grown Colorado Hemp Plants . The extracts contain a unique blend of over 120 cannabinoids, over 100 terpenes, flavonoids, phytonutrients, essential fatty acids, amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. Cannabinoids are naturally occurring phyto-compounds that are produced by the hemp plant. Our Oils are produced using Super-Critical CO2 Extraction which preserves the most nutrients. No harmful chemicals or high heat are used in this Extraction Process. One of the most commonly known cannabinoids in hemp is non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD). Cannabinoids work with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), to support homeostasis and health within our body. The Endocannabinoid System exists in the immune system, the central nervous system, the heart, the lungs, the digestive system, the brain and within many organs. We have cannabinoid receptors located throughout our entire body. The ECS accepts our bodies’ own endocannabinoids as well as the cannabinoids found in hemp. Organic Reset Hemp CBD Oils have been shown to help improve hundreds of various symptoms within the body. We recommend reading our Testimonials Page to hear from people just like you who have benefited enormously from the powerful benefits of Organic Reset’s Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Cbd Oil. Our products comply with all applicable State and Federal regulations. Our products are legal in all 50 States and contain NO THC.