EVERYDAY SPRAY

by Organic Reset

ur EVERYDAY Organic, Full Spectrum 750 MG CBD Oil was created using the Highest Quality Organic Colorado Grown Hemp including all of the Plant Parts to ensure the highest Nutritional Profile possible. All of our Oil is Processed using Super-Critical CO2 Extraction. Our Pure and Potent CBD Oil is the highest quality Oil available. There is NOTHING added to this Oil! It is as PURE and POTENT as you can find. We like to call it the Rolls Royce of CBD Oils. We recommend Using our EVERYDAY ORGANIC FULL SPECTRUM 750MG CBD Oil for Pain and Inflammation Support, Calm, Focus, Immune System Support, Energy, Blood Pressure, Digestive Improvement, Sleep and So Many More Overall Well-Being Benefits. Our Organic CBD Oil Contains over 120 Cannabinoids, 120 Terpenes, Phytonutrients, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Amino Acids and All of the Essential Fatty Acids. All of our CBD Oil’s will give you all of the benefits of a FULL SPECTRUM HEMP CBD OIL and will cross over to help support total health throughout your body. -All natural, raw, with no additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown on select farms in Colorado, USA -100% Organic; NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used -Legal in all 50 states and in over 40 countries Our CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We strive to only deliver the highest grade products in their most pure and simple form.

Organic Reset Hemp CBD Oil is made using whole-plant hemp extracts from Organically Grown Colorado Hemp Plants . The extracts contain a unique blend of over 120 cannabinoids, over 100 terpenes, flavonoids, phytonutrients, essential fatty acids, amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. Cannabinoids are naturally occurring phyto-compounds that are produced by the hemp plant. Our Oils are produced using Super-Critical CO2 Extraction which preserves the most nutrients. No harmful chemicals or high heat are used in this Extraction Process. One of the most commonly known cannabinoids in hemp is non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD). Cannabinoids work with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), to support homeostasis and health within our body. The Endocannabinoid System exists in the immune system, the central nervous system, the heart, the lungs, the digestive system, the brain and within many organs. We have cannabinoid receptors located throughout our entire body. The ECS accepts our bodies’ own endocannabinoids as well as the cannabinoids found in hemp. Organic Reset Hemp CBD Oils have been shown to help improve hundreds of various symptoms within the body. We recommend reading our Testimonials Page to hear from people just like you who have benefited enormously from the powerful benefits of Organic Reset’s Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Cbd Oil. Our products comply with all applicable State and Federal regulations. Our products are legal in all 50 States and contain NO THC.