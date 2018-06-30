mamastenyc
on June 30th, 2018
I've been using REST for 4 weeks now. My sleep has been wonderful and my stress is gone. I've used another company's CBD Oil and have gotten results, but not like ORGANIC RESET's BLENDS. I only use 2 drops before bed. If I use any more my sleep suffers. I tend to wake up. So I have to be diligent and carefully use ONLY 2 drops. If I have a particularly stressful day, I'll take 2 drops in the morning, as well. I absolutely LOVE the blends and look forward to trying the EVERYDAY X2.