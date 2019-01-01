 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
REST BLEND – 400 MG

$95.00MSRP

About this product

REST was created using a specific blend of hemp plant terpenes which add tremendously to the effectiveness of the over 120 different Cannabinoids currently found in the hemp plant. We recommend REST BLEND for Sleep, Relaxation, Hormonal and Inflammation Support, Calm, and So Many More Overall Well-Being Benefits. If you are dealing with any type of Nerve Pain, Chronic Pain, Acute Pain this is the Oil you want. All of our BLENDS will give you all of the benefits of a FULL SPECTRUM HEMP CBD OIL and will cross over to help support total health throughout your body. ALL OF OUR CBD PRODUCTS ARE SAFE FOR KIDS, PETS, ELDERLY AND EVERYONE IN BETWEEN.

About this brand

Organic Reset Hemp CBD Oil is made using whole-plant hemp extracts from Organically Grown Colorado Hemp Plants . The extracts contain a unique blend of over 120 cannabinoids, over 100 terpenes, flavonoids, phytonutrients, essential fatty acids, amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. Cannabinoids are naturally occurring phyto-compounds that are produced by the hemp plant. Our Oils are produced using Super-Critical CO2 Extraction which preserves the most nutrients. No harmful chemicals or high heat are used in this Extraction Process. One of the most commonly known cannabinoids in hemp is non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD). Cannabinoids work with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), to support homeostasis and health within our body. The Endocannabinoid System exists in the immune system, the central nervous system, the heart, the lungs, the digestive system, the brain and within many organs. We have cannabinoid receptors located throughout our entire body. The ECS accepts our bodies’ own endocannabinoids as well as the cannabinoids found in hemp. Organic Reset Hemp CBD Oils have been shown to help improve hundreds of various symptoms within the body. We recommend reading our Testimonials Page to hear from people just like you who have benefited enormously from the powerful benefits of Organic Reset’s Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Cbd Oil. Our products comply with all applicable State and Federal regulations. Our products are legal in all 50 States and contain NO THC.