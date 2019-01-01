 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. RESTORE PAIN BALM

RESTORE PAIN BALM

by Organic Reset

Write a review
Organic Reset Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals RESTORE PAIN BALM
Organic Reset Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals RESTORE PAIN BALM

$65.00MSRP

About this product

Our RESTORE Organic Full Spectrum CBD Healing Pain Balm was created to help provide pain relief and faster skin healing. As with all of our products, every ingredients is Organic. There are many applications for our Organic CBD Healing Pain Balm. You can rub it on any area that is causing you pain or discomfort. Put it on an area that has been bruised, burned or irritated. You can use it to help clear up acute skin reactions such as Eczema and Psoriasis. You can also use it for allergic reactions and acne outbreaks. If you have a cut, you can put it on the cut to prevent infection. There is 250MG of CBD in our RESTORE Organic CBD Healing Pain Balm. Ingredients: Active Full Spectrum Colorado Grown Hemp Extract, Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Arnica Fowers, Cranberry Powder, Damiana Leaves, Lavender Flowers, Neem Leaves, Poppy Leaves, Whole-Plant Hemp Extract, Tea Tree Oil. Enhanced For: Pain and Inflammation Amount: 250mg CBD Per Jar Jar Size: 1 OZ /30 ML

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Organic Reset Logo
Organic Reset Hemp CBD Oil is made using whole-plant hemp extracts from Organically Grown Colorado Hemp Plants . The extracts contain a unique blend of over 120 cannabinoids, over 100 terpenes, flavonoids, phytonutrients, essential fatty acids, amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. Cannabinoids are naturally occurring phyto-compounds that are produced by the hemp plant. Our Oils are produced using Super-Critical CO2 Extraction which preserves the most nutrients. No harmful chemicals or high heat are used in this Extraction Process. One of the most commonly known cannabinoids in hemp is non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD). Cannabinoids work with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), to support homeostasis and health within our body. The Endocannabinoid System exists in the immune system, the central nervous system, the heart, the lungs, the digestive system, the brain and within many organs. We have cannabinoid receptors located throughout our entire body. The ECS accepts our bodies’ own endocannabinoids as well as the cannabinoids found in hemp. Organic Reset Hemp CBD Oils have been shown to help improve hundreds of various symptoms within the body. We recommend reading our Testimonials Page to hear from people just like you who have benefited enormously from the powerful benefits of Organic Reset’s Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Cbd Oil. Our products comply with all applicable State and Federal regulations. Our products are legal in all 50 States and contain NO THC.