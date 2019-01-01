About this product
Our RESTORE Organic Full Spectrum CBD Healing Pain Balm was created to help provide pain relief and faster skin healing. As with all of our products, every ingredients is Organic. There are many applications for our Organic CBD Healing Pain Balm. You can rub it on any area that is causing you pain or discomfort. Put it on an area that has been bruised, burned or irritated. You can use it to help clear up acute skin reactions such as Eczema and Psoriasis. You can also use it for allergic reactions and acne outbreaks. If you have a cut, you can put it on the cut to prevent infection. There is 250MG of CBD in our RESTORE Organic CBD Healing Pain Balm. Ingredients: Active Full Spectrum Colorado Grown Hemp Extract, Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Arnica Fowers, Cranberry Powder, Damiana Leaves, Lavender Flowers, Neem Leaves, Poppy Leaves, Whole-Plant Hemp Extract, Tea Tree Oil. Enhanced For: Pain and Inflammation Amount: 250mg CBD Per Jar Jar Size: 1 OZ /30 ML
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.