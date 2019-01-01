About this product
TRANQUIL, was created using a specific blend of hemp plant terpenes which add tremendously to the effectiveness of the over 120 different Cannabinoids currently found in the hemp plant. We recommend TRANQUIL BLEND for Anxiety, Depression, Focus, Calm, Hormonal Balance, Inflammation Support and So Many More Overall Well-Being Benefits. If you are dealing with any type of Anxiety, Depression, Stress, Hormonal Imbalances and Chronic Inflammation All of our BLENDS will give you all of the benefits of a FULL SPECTRUM HEMP CBD OIL and will cross over to help support total health throughout your body. ALL OF OUR CBD PRODUCTS ARE SAFE FOR KIDS, PETS, ELDERLY AND EVERYONE IN BETWEEN.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.